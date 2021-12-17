Icy Patch Leads to Pickup Rollover in Stearns County

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A crash northwest of St. Stephen sent a teenager from Burtrum to the hospital Thursday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office got a report about a crash with possible injuries in Brockway Township at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 40000 block of 125th Avenue to find a pickup had rolled. The driver, 16-year-old Emmalee Hollermann, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Her two passengers, 17-year-old Anthony Martin of St. Joseph and 16-year-old Aaron Gonzales of Sauk Centre were not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's Office says Hollermann was southbound on 125th Avenue when she hit a patch of ice, overcorrected, and rolled the truck an unknown number of times.

All three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.