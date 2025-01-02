Ice Castles Set to Open for the Season in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Ice Castles has announced its opening date.
They say it will officially open tomorrow (Friday) at 6:00 p.m. at this year's location the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Ice artisans have had to battle recent warm temperatures by working around the clock to get the attraction ready.
Some new features this year include an ice river, snow caverns, and nightly fire shows. Minnesota State Fair signature Pronto Pups will be sold, along with craft cocktails at the Polar Pub Ice Bar.
