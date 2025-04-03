I-94 Gap Project Monticello & Albertville Begins This Spring

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The I-94 Gap road construction project between Monticello and Albertville starts in earnest this spring.

The two-year project will expand the interstate to six lanes, three in each direction, to close the gap along that corridor.

A third westbound lane will be added from County Road 37 in Albertville to west of Highway 25 in Monticello. A third eastbound lane will be added from west of Highway 25 in Monticello to County Road 19 in Albertville.

As part of the project, crews will replace the westbound bridge over County Road 19 in Albertville and widen the westbound bridge over County Road 75 in Monticello.

Two noise walls will also be built in Monticello.

Work this season includes the westbound lanes, noise walls, the County Road 19 bridge in Albertville, and work on the County Road 18 ramps in Monticello.

The eastbound lanes and remaining work will be completed next year.

Construction on the $71-million project will end in the fall of 2026, with wrap-up work possibly extending into the spring of 2027.

