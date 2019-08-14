I-94 Crash Injures Hamel Man

ALBERTVILLE -- A rear-end crash involving a semi and a pickup truck sent a Hamel man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Gary Irene, was slowing in the left lane due to slow traffic when the semi switched from the right lane to the left lane and rear-ended Irene's pickup.

Irene was taken to the Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver, 70-year-old Russel Anacker of Glenwood, was not hurt.