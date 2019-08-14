I-94 Crash Injures Hamel Man

ALBERTVILLE -- A rear-end crash involving a semi and a pickup truck sent a Hamel man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Gary Irene, was slowing in the left lane due to slow traffic when the semi switched from the right lane to the left lane and rear-ended Irene's pickup.

Irene was taken to the Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver, 70-year-old Russel Anacker of Glenwood, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, I-94, minnesota state patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top