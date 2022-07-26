Hutchinson Man Found Dead Behind the Wheel of His Vehicle

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle Monday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield just after 6:00 a.m. The caller said a man was dead inside a vehicle that was parked alongside the road.

Deputies and detectives responded and identified the man as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter's body was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone who had contact with Sutter or saw him the day before his death is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

