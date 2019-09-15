Huskies Sweep Wheeling Jesuit

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team closed out their home tournament with their eighth straight win of the season over Wheeling Jesuit University.

SCSU took down the Cardinals in three straight sets: 25-18, 25-13, and 25-21.

Erin Navratil finished with 12 kills and two blocks. Linsey Rachel tallied 10 kills, four aces, one assist, and 19 digs.

The Huskies improve to 8-0, their best start to a season since 1985. They will kick off conference play against Winona State University on Friday at 6:00 p.m.