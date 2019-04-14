Huskies Sweep Golden Bears in Saturday Doubleheader

The St. Cloud State University softball team extended their win streak to seven games by defeating the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears not once, but twice on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams started the first game out slowly. Concordia tallied the first runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. St. Cloud State came back in the bottom of the fourth and ran in four of their own. In the fifth inning, the Huskies extended their lead to 7-2. That score would stand through the remainder of the game.

Game two was considerably closer than game one. Neither team allowed a run through the first eight innings. The Golden Bears scored in the top of the ninth, and the Huskies tied it up 1-1 in the bottom. The tenth inning was scoreless, as was the top of the eleventh. When it was SCSU’s turn at the plate, they were able to put up one more and walk away with the 2-1 win.

Maya Keating and Brooke Bowlin led the team with two runs each. Morgan Emmans , Megan Conrads , Emma Murphy , Cassie Francesconi , and Amanda Pinkowski each added one. Pitchers Sydney Lapoint , Kate Kopeck , and Lauren Kirchberg combined for a total of seven strikeouts.

The Huskies improve to 29-11 and 11-5 NSIC. They’ll take the field again on Sunday when they host a doubleheader against Minnesota State University Mankato. Game times are 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.