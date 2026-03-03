SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball team will play in the NSIC Tournament championship.

On Monday night, the #21-ranked Huskies beat Minnesota State-Mankato 87-82 to reach their first conference tournament final since 2011.

Five players scored 13 or more points, including Luke Winkel with 25, Nate Dahl with 18, Anish Ramlall with 15, Kynan Philippe with 14, and Wyatt Hawks with 13.

SCSU has won 18 straight games, which is the longest streak since the 1985-1986 season, when they won 19 games in a row.

The regular season conference champions have improved to an overall record of 25-5 and will next play Minnesota-Duluth on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Sioux Falls in the championship game.