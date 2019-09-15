Huskies Earn Shutout in Home Opener

The St. Cloud State University football team extended their win streak to two games with a shut out against the University of Minnesota-Crookston in their first home game of the season. St. Cloud State is now 16-0-0 all-time versus Crookston.

SCSU's offense scored in three of four quarters to put up a total of 38 points while the defense prevented the Golden Eagles from scoring at all.

Starting quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn completed 12 of 20 for 182 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. Joe Blando had 13 carries 51 yards and a touchdown. Paris Howell finished with six carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Curtwan Evans added 17 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Kicker Adam Stage went 1-1 on his two field-goal attempts in the game.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 and will travel to Duluth on Saturday to take on UMD. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.