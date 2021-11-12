Hunting Accident Leaves One Seriously Injured

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- A hunting accident in Kingston Township has left a man with serious injuries.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the 72-thousand block of County State Aid Highway 27 just after 2:30 p.m. to find 38-year-old Michael Hendrickson of Dassel with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Get our free mobile app

 

He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed Hendrickson accidentally discharged the gun while climbing into his deer stand.

Sheriff Brian Cruze reminds all hunters to practice safe firearm handling.

 

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors

Filed Under: deer hunting accident, meeker county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top