Hunting Accident Leaves One Seriously Injured

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- A hunting accident in Kingston Township has left a man with serious injuries.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the 72-thousand block of County State Aid Highway 27 just after 2:30 p.m. to find 38-year-old Michael Hendrickson of Dassel with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed Hendrickson accidentally discharged the gun while climbing into his deer stand.

Sheriff Brian Cruze reminds all hunters to practice safe firearm handling.

