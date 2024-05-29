Kick Off Summer With Human Foosball

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You'll get a kick out of a new event in town.

The United Way of Central Minnesota is organizing a "Kick Summer Hunger Human Foosball Tournament" next Friday, June 7th.

It's a life-sized version of the table game. Participants stand in fixed positions holding onto rods just like the figurines.

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week Human Foosball Soccer event Getty Images for Heineken loading...

Director of Marketing and Communications Sam Switzer says the event will be in the SCHEELS parking lot.

On June 7th they are holding their Grill Fest, which is an outdoor event where you can walk around and sample foods and check out some products. We're tagging along with that so we will be in their parking lot during that event. We're running from about noon until about 5:00 p.m.

Players need to be 13 years old or older with 6-7 players on a team. The cost is $200 per team and each team is guaranteed three games.

The money raised will be used to support local food programs for kids. They are also collecting food donations now through the day of the event to create snack packs for kids.

So these are packs of really easy-to-prepare meal options. Think like microwavable mac and cheese, soup, granola bars, things kids can grab and do on their own. We put together those kits and deliver them to different programs around central Minnesota to make sure kids have meals at home when they need them.

Team registration is open now through next Wednesday, June 5th, or until they get 32 teams whichever comes first.

Spectators are also encouraged to come watch the tournament. Even if you are not playing, you can bring a food donation for a chance to win a SCHEELS gift card.

