Hugo B. Weyrens, 95, Sartell

January 4, 1929 - October 11, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, for Hugo B. Weyrens, age 95, who passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 11, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate. Full military honors to follow after Mass at the church. Entombment of the urn will take place at a later date.

A visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, October 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids will continue an hour prior to mass at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Hugo was born January 4, 1929, to parents Hugo A. and Alma (Storkamp) Weyrens in St. Cloud, MN. Hugo married Rita Prom on October 5, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Hugo served in the US Army 27 years, including during the Korean War and the Active Army Reserve in St. Cloud. He enjoyed serving the community as mayor and on city council in the 1970’s, as Eucharistic minister at St. Cloud Hospital and St. Benedict’s Senior community, and through active participation in parish life. Hugo retired from Burlington Northern Railroad, where he was a foreman at the Waite Park Car Shops. Hugo was a hard worker, who was always willing to help out, and enjoyed time with family and friends. He was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428, the Waite Park American Legion Post #428, the St. Cloud Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530, and the Knights of Columbus Council #961.

Hugo is survived by his wife; children, Fr. Ron, Sartell; Susan (Mark) Johnson, Victoria; Nancy (Jon) Schulte, Sioux Falls, SD; Judy, St. Cloud; David (Cynthia) Bloomington. Also 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry, and grandson, Steven Schulte.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Benedict Senior Community Center and CentraCare Hospice.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cathedral High School.