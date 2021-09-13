Now that swim suit season is over, it's time for comfort food season. If you're in the mood for some delicious treats as we head into the winter months, you'll love this event. Just, make sure you pack your stretchy pants!

There's a huge food truck festival coming to the St. Cloud area on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

According to the official Facebook event page, "come and grab some UNBELIEVABLE good food from a variety of food trucks across the state!"

They'll be set up in the Miller Auto Plaza parking lot. The event will be run nearly identical to the food truck festival they hosted earlier this summer.

You'll be able to enjoy food from over 15 food trucks that've already committed to being there including;

Trickster Tacos

Taste the Real Nawlins

Sweedies Scratch Kitchen

RMBBQ Beast

Taqueria Los Pasianos

Comfort Smash Foods

El Munchies

Sumo Egg Rolls

Bag Lady's Kitchen

Floyd's Donuts

Youniverse Foodie

Goldies Food Trailer

Blondies Lemonade

Christine's Cheesecake

Mr. Twisty

In addition to all of the delicious food from around the state, there will also be several activities for kids and families to enjoy.

They'll have free axe throwing from US Axe, inflatable jousting, pumpkin painting for the kids, face painting and balloon animals, a DJ playing kid friendly music, fall décor items for sale and other craft tables, too!

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Miller Auto Plaza is located at 2930 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.

%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D" title="Facebook event page" align="center"]