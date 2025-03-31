Howard W. Forer, 85, Rice

April 15, 1939 - March 27, 2025

attachment-Howard Forer loading...

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Howard W. Forer, age 85, who passed away peacefully Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Tim Schiller will officiate, and visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Howard was born April 15, 1939 in Little Falls to William and Alice (Zimmerman) Forer. He married Nancy (Sonsteby) Schuster on June 24, 1989 in Munsinger Gardens. Howard lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and worked as a surveyor for the City of St. Cloud for 35 years before retiring in 2001. He was a member of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice and had a deep faith in God. Howard enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time in the garden, in the woods hunting, and on the lake fishing and woodworking. He liked to go on vacation to Mexico. He was kind, gentle, liked to use word play and spend time with his fur babies, Hannah and Hunter.

Howard is survived by wife, Nancy of Rice; children, Brad (Pam) of Erhard, Laura (Steve) Griffith of England, Dave of Fergus Falls; step daughter, Lisa (Stan) Carignan of Battle Lake; grandchildren, Elise (Brian), Kevin, Lily, William, Parker (Miranda), Nick and Cole; great grandchildren, Jackson, Carson, and Townes.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gordon.