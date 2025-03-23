Hot Game Back In Stock By Popular Demand

It was a good few weeks for board games with some out-of-stock items and new releases hitting the shelves at Game By James. The wildly popular Flip 7 which has been hard to come by is back in. Flip 7 is a push-your-luck card game in which you have to decide to take additional cards to try to get more points or hold/stay. If you take another card and get a duplicate number you bust and get no points for the round. It is an easy-to-learn, fast-paced game that only takes about 20 minutes to play.

WJON's show about board gaming, Table Talk, discussed Flip 7 being back in stock, new releases at Games by James, and some upcoming crowdfunding projects on Saturday's show. William Pankratz with Game By James told us about "Ito" and "Unconscious Mind," two of the newest games in the store. William says "Ito" is a cooperative card game that uses numbered cards, and category cards:

"If you've played The Mind, or cooperative games where you're try to arrange things low to high without fully understanding what other people have, it's kind of like that, except a little bit more personalized."

We spent the first half of the show talking about new things in the store. In the second half of Table Talk, we reviewed some new games coming up for crowdfunding. The first one we checked out was "Good Puppers Too" by Asmadi Games launching soon on Kickstarter. It is the stand-alone sequel to "Good Puppers" with 10 new breeds of dogs. William says it's an easy game to pick up:

"It's a very cute, very easy to jump into kind of like set collecting, drafting kind of game. You put the puppies in front of you in piles, and like a lot of engine building/tableau building games most of them have, you know, exhaust this card or turn it over and you get a bone, or you get to bury a bone somewhere else, or you can steal a bone from another puppy so it has that combo ability to it."

"Good Puppers Too" has some really good watercolor-based art too. We then went over the next game coming out from Chip Theory Games, "Etchinstone" due to launch on Gamefound on April 8th. "Etchinstone" is a rebranding of an out-of-print game by The Game Crafter. The solo game features only 19 cards to take you on a journey inspired by the overland adventure Mage Knight. The project page says it will get the Chip Theory "treatment" with PVC cards and updated art.

We also discussed "Pulp Romance," which will be the third in the "Pulp" series by AV Studio Games. The first two in the series "Pulp Detective" and "Pulp Invasion" are both solo games that play fairly well. All the games in the series use artwork from classic pulp magazines from the 50s and 60s which give them a neat look/feel.

There were a few other games we went over like "DecKreative," and "Tiny Epic Game of Thrones." And a sneaky trick for popular games at your favorite local game shop. If you don't see it on the shelf ask at the checkout/counter. Sometimes game shops will hold copies back for more serious gamers to try to get it in their hands. You can catch all the great board game news and discussions on Table Talk, every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m. after the news and opposite the Woods Garden Show.

