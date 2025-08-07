Morrison County Crash Sends Elderly Driver to the Hospital

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Little Falls just after 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 96-year-old Donald Biskey was traveling south on 160th Avenue when he struck the back of a parked flatbed truck and trailer. Biskey's vehicle was then thrown into the northbound lane of traffic, where it sideswiped a vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Patricia Zumberge of Little Falls.

The truck and trailer are owned by MC Fiber, whose crew was there working on a fiber optic project.

The sheriff's office says the crew had traffic cones set up, proper signage, and a working amber light atop the truck.

Biskey was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Zumberge was not hurt.

