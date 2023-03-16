Homes, Businesses Evacuated Due To Gas Leak in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Several homes and businesses in Waite Park had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say a gas line in the area of 3rd Street South between 2nd Avenue South and 6th Avenue South was hit.

Businesses that were evacuated include Toyota, PetSmart, Aldi, Northern Tool and more.

You're asked to avoid the area while crews fix the issue. An update will be provide when the issue is fix and the area is reopened.

