UNDATED (WJON News) -- We could see a wintry mix across much of Minnesota just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel days.

The National Weather Service predicts scattered rain showers will move across southern Minnesota on Monday, with a second system bringing potential snow accumulations north of Interstate 94 on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

There's about a 90 percent chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says there are multiple scenarios for how the systems evolve: Most scenarios bring 2-4 inches of snow along with breezy winds.

Increasing winds on Tuesday may lead to some blowing snow and impacts to holiday travel.

St. Cloud has had just a few flurries so far this season. We typically have about 5.6 inches of snow by this point in the season. Last year at this time, we had 4.5 inches of snow.

Cold temps continue through the holiday. The expected highs will only be in the upper 20s Wednesday through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. We may only see teens for highs starting in December. Normal highs in St. Cloud this time of the year are around 35 degrees.

