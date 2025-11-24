UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.92. The national average price of gasoline has remained unchanged over the last week, averaging $3.03. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.77 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says many states could begin to see declines in gas prices in the weeks ahead, just in time for the holidays.