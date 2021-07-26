Holdingford Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

HOLDINGFORD -- A Holdingford man was arrested following a drug bust Monday.

Authorities believed 39-year-old Brandon Wright was selling meth throughout central Minnesota. Investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were able to set up an undercover buy from Wright on multiple occasions.

Investigators then used a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of 3rd Street. During the search, authorities say they found about 36 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of MDMA tablets, and other items associated with selling drugs.

Wright was home at the time of the search and arrested.

He was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he faces charges of 2nd degree drug sales, 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.