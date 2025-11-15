The Holdingford Huskers saw their season come to an end with a 24-7 loss to Gooduhe on Friday night in the Class AA football state tournament at US Bank Stadium. The Huskers' season ends with a 12-1 record.

Goodhue got on the board first with an 83-yard Luke Roschen touchdown run with 6:36 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats made it 14-0 late in the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass before the Huskers got on the board with just over a minute left in the half.

Jaxon Bartkowicz scored for the Huskers, who also converted the extra point to make the score 14-7.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Goodhue scored a touchdown in the opening moments of the fourth quarter before capping the scoring with a late field goal.

Goodhue (12-0) advances to play against Jackson County Central, who beat Holdingford earlier in the day, for the Class AA state championship.