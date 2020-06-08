Holding Township Garage Lost in a Fire Friday

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Friday evening about a structure fire in Holding Township east of Holdingford. The homeowner, 86-year-old George Bienek said his detached garage was on fire just before 6:00 p.m.

The Holdingford Fire Department was dispatched to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt, but the garage is considered a complete loss. There is no damage estimate.

Bieneck told authorities he believes the fire started near the shed's electrical panel.