Hilary “Larry” V. Mohs, 91, St. Cloud

August 16, 1933 - November 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Hilary “Larry” Valentine Mohs, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Cathedral of Saint Mary (Upper Church) in Saint Cloud. Larry passed away peacefully with immediate family at either side on Friday, November 8, 2024 in Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, ending his 10-month struggle with Long COVID. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in Saint Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Saint Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Cathedral. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Larry was born on August 16, 1933 in Saint Cloud to the teacher of one-room schoolhouses, Hubert and Rose (Herges) Mohs. Childhood included the family residence behind the “Friendly Tavern” in Roscoe and other houses of Stearns County as the family relocated. During part of his secondary education, he boarded at Saint John’s Preparatory School. He established permanent roots in Saint Cloud by having a house built in the 1950’s: his father, Hub Mohs, as architect, and relative Alois Mohs as contractor.

He was employed by Osco Drug until their closure in 1992, ending his 40.5-year career in their camera department and as the store’s bookkeeper. Other employment included American Linen (high school), Foley Meat Market (high school), Granite City Jobbing, and gambling manager for the Knights of Columbus.

He married Clare Kuhn on May 17, 1975 in Holy Angels Catholic Church in Saint Cloud. In a wedding presided by Clare’s relative, Fr. Robert Voigt, the strong marriage survived 49.5 years until departed by death on November 8, 2024.

“Twinkle Toes,” as he was nicknamed, danced with everyone at “The Bucket” in Saint Cloud, in various ballrooms of Central Minnesota, and at the outdoor performances by the Nocturnes. During his involvement with bowling leagues, he won numerous trophies. He was involved with various community projects, particularly those organized by Knights of Columbus #961. Larry was the Knights’ bingo caller for 40 years. He enjoyed watching baseball in-person, Dairy Queen treats, hiking in the woods, and relaxing on his front lawn, greeting the many pedestrians. Larry was kind, generous, dependable, and trustworthy. Active in faith, his early years were at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. At Holy Angels Catholic Church in Saint Cloud, he was an usher, choir member, and parish council member. After the parish’s merger into Saint Mary’s Cathedral in 1991, he became a porter, sacristan, rosary leader, server, money counter, and meal volunteer.

Larry is survived by wife, Clare of Saint Cloud; son, David of Saint Cloud; sisters, Ione (Art) LaFond of Prior Lake, Jeannie McCain of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother-in-law, Arnie Wadekamper of Mankato; Clare’s siblings, Anna (Allen) Lyon of Saint Cloud/Foley, Teresa (Tim) Schreifels of Saint Cloud, Diane (John) Larson of rural Cold Spring, Leo (Peg) Kuhn of rural South Haven, Ed (Karen) Kuhn of Waite Park, Richard (Kay Tarapolsi) Kuhn of Redmond, Washington. Survivors also include nieces and nephews, Mark (Jodi) Wadekamper, Debra (John) Clements, Blaine* Wadekamper, Perry* (Denise) Streit, Dale (Jill) Streit, Daniel (Mary) Streit, Gina Streit, Cheri Karrow, Lori* Mevissen, Mickey (Leigh) Erickson, Lynnette (Jeffrey) Neubauer, Steven (Denise) Libor, Kathy (Thomas) Vaudrin, Joey (Nanci) Libor, A.J. LaFond, Brett LaFond, Robin (Joseph) DiBiasio, Sidney (Jack) Walsch, Kelly Roberts, Christopher (Lorelei) Roberts, J. Lea Roberts; Clare’s nieces and nephews, Anita (Will) Brannan, Amy (Tony) Bailey, Tony (Corinne) Lyon, Ashley (Mitch) Willenbring, Bethany* Larson, Stacy Larson, Eddie Larson, Louis Kuhn, Samantha (T.J.) Staneart, Brennen (Kayla) Kuhn, Laila Kuhn, Shadya Kuhn, Amira Kuhn; their descendants; and many cousins. Godchildren are indicated by an asterisk (*), plus cousin’s daughter Heidi* Hall and friends’ daughter Michelle* Hislop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hub & Rose (Herges) Mohs; Clare’s parents, Dave & Mary (Braun) Kuhn; brother, Eugene Mohs; sisters, Eileen Wadekamper, Renee (Fred) Streit, Joan (Steve) Libor; brother-in-law, James McCain; Clare’s sister Joan Kuhn; nieces and nephews, Melissa Hagman, Michael* LaFond, and Todd LaFond; great-niece and great-nephews, Nicole Clements, Brandon LaFond, and Adam Neubauer.