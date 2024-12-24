Highway 55 Crash Tuesday Sends Two People to the Hospital

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a Wright County crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 25 in Buffalo just after 7:00 a.m.

Troopers say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on Highway 55 and was turning northbound onto Highway 25 when it was struck by a westbound Ford F-150.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee, 22-year-old Dakota Dimond of Maple Lake was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-150, 25-year-old Amber Burns of St. Stephen was also taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

