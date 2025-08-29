Driver Rolls Vehicle on Highway 55 in Early Morning Crash

ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities believe alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a Buffalo man to the hospital early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Kenneth Kanzler was eastbound on Highway 55 when he left the roadway and rolled.

Kanzler was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

