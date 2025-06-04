Highway 27 in Morrison County Reopens to Traffic
RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A bridge replacement project in Morrison County is finished, and the detour has been lifted.
Highway 27 north of Hillman is open to traffic again after a month-long detour through Onamia.
The $1.5-million project replaced a bridge over a stream, revised the signal approach system at County Road 8, and updated the shoulder barriers, railing, and ditch slopes.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the new box bridge will last more than 60 years.
