Two-vehicle Crash Near Little Falls Leaves One Driver Injured
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A driver and a young passenger were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday, just before 6:00 p.m. near Little Falls.
Both vehicles were traveling east on Highway 27 when one of the vehicles slowed to make a left turn and was rear-ended by the other vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that was turning, 34-year-old Elise Baum of Swanville, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A five-year-old girl was also brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-year-old was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle, 54-year-old Aaron McCapes of Brainerd, was not hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Little Falls Police, and Mayo Ambulance.
