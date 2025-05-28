Highway 25 in Big Lake to Close Monday for Rail Crossing Work

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A one-week closure of Highway 25 in Big Lake will have drivers detouring around the work zone.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad crews will begin replacing the rail crossing starting Monday.

The work will close Highway 25 between Pleasant Avenue and Putnam Avenue East from 6:00 a.m. Monday through 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 6th.

The detour will guide drivers to Highway 10 and over to Sherburne County Road 17.

The work is weather-dependent.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz