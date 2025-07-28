Open House on Highway 25 Study Between Big Lake and Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to discuss future improvements to Highway 25 between Big Lake and Monticello.
Drivers, residents, and other stakeholders are invited to Monticello City Hall on Monday, August 4th, to learn about a study that's underway. The study focuses on Highway 25 between 85th Street NE in Monticello and Highway 10 in Big Lake.
MnDOT is working with the cities of Big Lake and Monticello and the counties of Sherburne and Wright.
The meeting will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be an open house format with no formal presentation.
