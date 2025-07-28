Open House on Highway 25 Study Between Big Lake and Monticello

Open House on Highway 25 Study Between Big Lake and Monticello

Road Construction

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to discuss future improvements to Highway 25 between Big Lake and Monticello.

Drivers, residents, and other stakeholders are invited to Monticello City Hall on Monday, August 4th, to learn about a study that's underway. The study focuses on Highway 25 between 85th Street NE in Monticello and Highway 10 in Big Lake.

MnDOT is working with the cities of Big Lake and Monticello and the counties of Sherburne and Wright.

The meeting will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be an open house format with no formal presentation.

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television

From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World

Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON