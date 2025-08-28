Four-vehicle Crash in St. Michael Leaves Three Injured

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Wright County on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Highway 241 in St. Michael just before 3:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says all four vehicles were westbound on the highway when they crashed at the intersection of Naber Avenue.

The driver of a minivan, 34-year-old Melody Ragenoski of St. Michael, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An SUV driver, 48-year-old Hope Kenney of St. Michael, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A pickup driver, 48-year-old Nicholas Studer of Rogers, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth driver, 34-year-old Leah Borchardt of St. Michael, was not hurt.

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz