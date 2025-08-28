Four-vehicle Crash in St. Michael Leaves Three Injured
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Wright County on Wednesday.
The incident happened on Highway 241 in St. Michael just before 3:00 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says all four vehicles were westbound on the highway when they crashed at the intersection of Naber Avenue.
The driver of a minivan, 34-year-old Melody Ragenoski of St. Michael, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
An SUV driver, 48-year-old Hope Kenney of St. Michael, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A pickup driver, 48-year-old Nicholas Studer of Rogers, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth driver, 34-year-old Leah Borchardt of St. Michael, was not hurt.
