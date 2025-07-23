Morning Crash on Highway 23 Sends Paynesville Man to Hospital

MINDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Benton County crash sent a Paynesville man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 23 at 75th Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Joel Schroepfer of Paynesville was heading north on Highway 23 when his car collided with a pickup that was crossing Highway 23 from eastbound 75th Avenue.

The pickup driver, 60-year-old Rick Mehrwerth of Sauk Rapids, was not hurt.

Schroepfer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

