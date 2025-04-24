Highway 210 in Baxter to Undergo Construction Starting in May
BAXTER (WJON News) -- A highway in Baxter will be under construction this summer, causing some traffic slowdowns and delays.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 210 will be resurfaced in both directions from west of Highway 371 to Timberwood Drive.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:00 a.m. to Noon on Fridays.
All lanes will be open on Open Fishing weekend, Memorial Day, and the 4th of July.
Workers will also improve access and traffic flow on the west end, install a new signal at Highland Scenic Drive, relocate pipes on the west end, and update pedestrian access.
The $4.5-million project starts on May 5th and will continue through early July.
