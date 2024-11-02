Highway 169 Redefine Project Opens All Lanes In Elk River

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After three years a major Minnesota road construction project is almost complete. The Main Street interchange and all lanes of the Highway 169 Redefine project are open in Elk River and Sherburne County as of late Friday afternoon.

Project milestones include new lanes and connections in both directions on Highway 169, four new interchanges for improved traffic flow at the Highway 169 bridge over Main Street and over 193rd Avenue, School Street bridge over Highway 169, and 197th Avenue bridge over Highway 169, and reconfigured access to and from Highway 10, Highway 101, and Highway 169.

Get our free mobile app

Crews will continue to work on the project through November and travelers may encounter periodic lane or shoulder closers.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Annual Pride Event Fills St. Cloud's Eastman Park

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures