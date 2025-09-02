Morning Crash Near Kimball Leaves One Injured

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided near Kimball Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 146 just after 5:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a crossover SUV was headed north on Highway 15 while one pickup was eastbound on County Road 146, and a second pickup was westbound on the county road.

All three vehicles collided in the intersection.

The SUV driver, 52-year-old Jamie Leither of Kimball, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickups, 45-year-old Jacob Salzbrun of South Haven, and a 16-year-old girl were not hurt in the crash.

