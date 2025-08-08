Good News for Drivers as Highway 15 Bridge Reopens Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers in St. Cloud and Waite Park as the bridge over Highway 15 is set to reopen.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Stearns County Road 137 bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday.

The bridge closed in May to resurface the concrete wearing course on the bridge deck, replace the approach panels and joints, and upgrade the railing and steel barrier approaches.

The $1-million project means a smoother ride and improved safety for pedestrians.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These '90s Red Carpet Photos Are the Ultimate Throwback Check out 70 photos from '90s red carpets, where stars like Stallone, Robin Williams, and the 'Friends' cast looked way more gritty than glitzy. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz