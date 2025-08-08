Good News for Drivers as Highway 15 Bridge Reopens Friday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers in St. Cloud and Waite Park as the bridge over Highway 15 is set to reopen.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Stearns County Road 137 bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday.
The bridge closed in May to resurface the concrete wearing course on the bridge deck, replace the approach panels and joints, and upgrade the railing and steel barrier approaches.
The $1-million project means a smoother ride and improved safety for pedestrians.
