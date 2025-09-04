Traffic Alert for Highway 10 as Pavement Work Shifts Hours

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- Maintenance work on Highway 10 that was going to cause some overnight lane closures this week has shifted to daytime work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says nighttime resurfacing was scheduled to take place on the eastbound lanes from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. The microsurfacing work needs to be done when the temperature is greater than 50 degrees, and with cooler nighttime temperatures, the work shifts to non-peak daytime hours.

Crews will be micro-surfacing the road to preserve the surface by sealing cracks and leveling out ruts and other irregularities.

The work zone will impact traffic between Highway 24 in Clear Lake and Lakeshore Drive in Big Lake through September 7th. Work could extend into the week of September 8th, depending on the weather and progress.

The micro-surfacing will be completed in segments, so drivers should expect the work zone to shift throughout the corridor.

After the initial resurfacing is complete, there will be a two-week pause to allow the new pavement to cure before striping takes place.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker