Eastbound Lanes of Highway 10 to See Overnight Maintenance

Road Construction

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- Maintenance work on Highway 10 will prompt lane closures starting Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says nighttime resurfacing will take place on the eastbound lanes from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

Crews will be micro-surfacing the road to preserve the surface by sealing cracks, and leveling out ruts and other irregularities.

The work zone will impact traffic between Highway 24 in Clear Lake and Lakeshore Drive in Big Lake through September 7th.  The micro-surfacing will be completed in segments, so drivers should expect the work zone to shift throughout the corridor.

After the initial resurfacing is complete, there will be a two-week pause to allow the new pavement to cure.

Striping work will take place the week of September 22nd through September 28th.

The work timelines are weather-dependent and are subject to change.

