Highway 10 Lane Closures in Central Minnesota Start Monday

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- Single-lane closures begin Monday on Highway 10 south of Little Falls.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will micro-surface the pavement from Morrison County Road 35 south of Little Falls to Halfway Crossing south of Royalton.

The work will take place Monday to Saturday during daylight hours until September 7th.

There will be periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and delays.

The micro-surfacing will renew the road surface, seal cracks, smooth out ruts, and extend the road until 2027 when nine miles of Highway 10 will be resurfaced on the east and west side of Royalton. That project will also include a J-Turn at Halfway Crossing and will lengthen turn lanes.

