Highway 10 Crash Injures Elk River Man

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River man was hurt after another vehicle lost control and crashed into his SUV Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Kyle Heitschmidt of Big Lake was driving his pickup eastbound on Highway 10 in Elk River just after 8:30 a.m. when he lost control on the ice and snow-covered roads.

Heitschmidt's pickup struck small SUV causing it to roll, went across the median hit a suburban driven by 68-year-old Richard Kurth who was westbound and then spun out and hit the cable barrier.

Kurth was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Heitschmidt nor the occupants of the rolled vehicle were hurt.