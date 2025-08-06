New Intersections are Coming to Highway 10 in Haven Township

HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Highway 10 between St. Cloud and Clear Lake will have some lane closures as Sherburne County makes some intersection improvements.

There will be single-lane closures between 32nd Street and 52nd Street near the Haven Town Hall.

Work will take place from 7:00 p.m. on Sunday to Noon on Friday through October 10th.

The county, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and BNSF, will realign and reconstruct the intersections at Highway 10 and County Road 65 and County Road 7 with a J-turn design.

The project also includes a new railroad crossing and updated pedestrian access and approaches.

Highway 10 access from County Road 65 is closed, and a detour is required.

