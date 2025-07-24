Highway 10 Crash Sends Drivers To St. Cloud Hospital
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash south of St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 10.
A car driven by 69-year-old Deanne Crust of Brainerd was crossing the highway at the St. Cloud Travel Information Center when it was struck by another vehicle going west on the highway. 32-year-old Albert Kay of St. Cloud drove the second vehicle.
Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
