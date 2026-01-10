Prep Sports Scores – Friday, January 9th
High School sports are back into full swing after the holiday break, and a heavy basketball schedule on Friday. Check out all your high school action from around the St. Cloud area from Friday, January 9th, below.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 50, Osakis 42
Eagle Ridge Academy 67, St. John's Prep 13
Brainerd 69, Sartell 53
Alexandria 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17
Fergus Falls 63, ROCORI 19
Becker 107, North Branch 19
Rockford 83, Dassel-Cokato 77
Foley 63, Milaca 57
BOLD 88, Melrose 53
New London-Spicer 90, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstad 42
Sauk Centre 66, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 47
Royalton 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Paynesville 37
Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Holdingford 50
Kimball 53, Maple Lake 22
Little Falls 48, Pierz 20
Pequot Lakes 58, Albany 47
Princeton 72, Big Lake 48
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Swanville 74, St. John's Prep 53
Pierz 77, Little Falls 57
Melrose 76, Royalton 62
Litchfield 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Rockford 75, Dassel-Cokato 67
Holdingford 64, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44
Annandale 78, Watertown Mayer 55
Becker 97, North Branch 40
Big Lake 81, Princeton 75
Foley 77, Milaca 50
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Detroit Lakes 0
Westonka-Southwest Christian 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Duluth Denfield 5, Little Falls 2
North Shore 3, Mora-Milaca 2
