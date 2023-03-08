High School Sports Results Tuesday March 7
Girls Basketball:
Section 6-2-A Semifinals
Albany 73, Pine City 47
Sauk Centre 66, Holdingford 50
(Albany will play Sauk Centre at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State in the Section 6-2-A Final)
Boys Basketball:
Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals
Moorhead 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 55
Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals
Alexandria 89, Apollo 35
Rocori 65, Little Falls 48
(Alexandria will host Rocori at 7 p.m. Friday)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Detroit Lakes 67
Tech 80, Willmar 44
(Tech will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday at 7 p.m.)
Wednesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals
Cathedral vs. #1 Warroad, 6 p.m., 5:50 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports
Boys Basketball:
Section 6-2-A First Round (all games start at 7 p.m.)
#16 Maple Lake at #1 Albany
#9 Spectrum at #8 Cathedral
#13 Rush City at #4 Sauk Centre
#12 Royalton at #5 Osakis
#15 Holdingford at #2 Mora
#10 Foley at #7 Melrose
#14 Kimball at #3 Milaca
#11 Pine City at #6 Annandale
(All these games were moved from Thursday to Wednesday due to wintry weather expected Thursday).