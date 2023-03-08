High School Sports Results Tuesday March 7

Girls Basketball:

Section 6-2-A Semifinals

Albany 73, Pine City 47

Sauk Centre 66, Holdingford 50

(Albany will play Sauk Centre at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State in the Section 6-2-A Final)

Boys Basketball:

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals

Moorhead 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Alexandria 89, Apollo 35

Rocori 65, Little Falls 48

(Alexandria will host Rocori at 7 p.m. Friday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Detroit Lakes 67

Tech 80, Willmar 44

(Tech will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday at 7 p.m.)

Wednesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals

Cathedral vs. #1 Warroad, 6 p.m., 5:50 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports

Boys Basketball:

Section 6-2-A First Round (all games start at 7 p.m.)

#16 Maple Lake at #1 Albany

#9 Spectrum at #8 Cathedral

#13 Rush City at #4 Sauk Centre

#12 Royalton at #5 Osakis

#15 Holdingford at #2 Mora

#10 Foley at #7 Melrose

#14 Kimball at #3 Milaca

#11 Pine City at #6 Annandale

(All these games were moved from Thursday to Wednesday due to wintry weather expected Thursday).