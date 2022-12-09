High School Sports Results Thursday December 8
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Brainerd 22
(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 26 points)
ROCORI 68, Paynesville 50
Holy Family Catholic 78, Cathedral 34
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 16 points and 5 rebounds)
Kimball 51, Foley 47
Sauk Centre 67, Minnewaska 47
Boys Basketball:
Fergus Falls 50, Apollo 46
ROCORI 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 47
Albany 85, Holdingford 45
Rockford 80, Kimball 38
Osakis 62, Paynesville 50
Litchfield 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 57
Boys Hockey:
Fergus Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 0
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1
Fergus Falls 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Gymnastics:
Sartell-St. Stephen 130.975, Willmar 130.2
(Ally Tromburg won the all around with a final score of 32.6)
Friday Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Bemidji
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Princeton
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Bemidji