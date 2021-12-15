High School Results (December 14)
The Tech boys basketball team edged Sauk Rapids-Rice 55-54 at Tech High School Tuesday night to improve to 1-2. Aric Nikolas made a pair of free throws .2 seconds remaining to help Tech get the victory.
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd 76, Apollo 39
Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Fergus Falls 42
Big Lake 77, Rocori 56
Kimball 63, Foley 43
Braham 52, St. John's Prep 48
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 63, Spectrum 34
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points and Ellie Pelzel added 15)
Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Monticello 26
Chisago Lakes 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 14, Prairie Center 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, River Lakes 0
Alexandria 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, River Lakes 1
St. Cloud Crush 6, Willmar 1