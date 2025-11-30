Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, November 29th
The St. Cloud Crush boys' hockey team was able to squeak out a win over Mounds View on Saturday. The Crush were down early, but Russ Eck tied them up at 1 apiece with his first-period goal. Isaac Buttweiler gave St. Cloud a 2-1 lead in the 2nd period, and that score would hold there until the 3rd. Logan Ylinen increased St. Cloud's lead to 3-1 only to see Mounds View battle back and tie the game 3-3 to send it to overtime. St. Cloud would prove victorious, though, when Ylinen lit the lamp for the game winner about two minutes into the extra period for a 4-3 Crush win.
It was another light day for high school sports, but there were three girls' hockey games in addition to the Crush's boys' game. Check out the three girls' hockey game scores below:
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
River Lakes 6, Crookston 4
Willmar 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 1
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening