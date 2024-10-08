Minnesota High School Football Poll – Week of October 8th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Associated Press has released its weekly high school football poll in Minnesota.

THROUGH WEEK 6 OF THE REGULAR SEASON, 10/7/2024

Includes current ranking, first-place votes (in parentheses), record and total votes.

CLASS 6A

1. Lakeville North (5) 6-0 113

2. Maple Grove (7) 6-0 112

3. Shakopee 5-1 93

4. Minnetonka 5-1 78

5. Eagan 4-2 68

6. Edina 4-2 58

7. Anoka 4-2 43

8. Eden Prairie 3-3 39

9. Buffalo 5-1 19

10. Blaine 4-2 18.

Also receiving votes: Mounds View 10, Forest Lake 3, St. Micheal-Albertville 3, Lakville South 2, Stillwater 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Alexandria (9) 6-0 117

2. Moorhead (2) 6-0 107

3. Owatonna (1) 6-0 95

4. Andover 5-1 76

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0 74

6. Elk River 5-1 64

7. Mankato East 5-1 51

8. Two Rivers 6-0 3-1

9. Mankato West 3-3 9

10. (tie) Bemidji 4-2 8

10. Robbinsdale Cooper 5-1 8

Also receiving votes: St. Thomas Academy 6, Rochester John Marshall 5, Chanhassen

5, Monticello 2, Waconia 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (11) 6-0 118

2. Totino-Grace (1) 6-0 106

3. Orono 6-0 100

4. Princeton 6-0 82

5. Byron 5-1 66

6. Providence Academy 4-2 49

7. Marshall 5-1 45

8. Rocori 4-2 30

9. Hill-Murray 5-1 24

10. Hermantown 5-1 14

Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 6, North Branch 6, Holy Angels 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Minneapolis Camden 4, Hutchinson 1

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (11) 6-0 119

2. Dassel-Cokato 6-0 104

3. Pequot Lakes (1) 6-0 93

4. Albany 6-0 86

5, Waseca 5-1 62

6. Fergus Falls 6-0 54

7. Fairmont 5-1 42

8. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6-0 41

9. Pine Island 5-1 23

10. Annandale 5-1 14

Also receiving votes: Luverne 13, Pierz 6, Holy Family 2, Zimmerman 1

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (8) 6-0 113

2. Chatfield (3) 6-0 100

3. Eden Valley-Watkins (1) 6-0 98

4. Jackson County Central 6-0 81

5. Caledonia 5-1 64

6. Norwood Young Amercia 6-0 6-0

7. Barnum 6-0 46

8. Cannon Falls 5-1 29

9. Kimball Area 6-0 25

10. Holdingford 5-1 10

Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, Staples-Motley 7, Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Pipestone 1, St. Agnes 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (12) 6-0 120

2. Springfield 6-0 104

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 6-0 94

4, Goodhue 6-0 89

5. Upsala/Swanville 6-0 67

6. BOLD 5-1 63

7. (tie) Ada-Borup/West 5-1 33

7. (tie) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5-1 33

9. Blooming Prairie 5-1 23

10. Fillmore Central 5-1 19

Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Lester Prairie 4, Red Lake County 4, West Central Area 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1, Parkers Prairie 1.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (8) 6-0 116

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) 6-0 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 6-0 85

4. Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 79

5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli 6-0 64

6. Cherry 6-0 62

7. Spring Grove 6-0 54

8. Fosston 6-0 38

9. Hancock 6-0 28

10. Stephen-Argyle 6-0 12

Also receiving votes: Kingsland 4, Goodridge/Grygla 3,