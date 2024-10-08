Minnesota High School Football Poll – Week of October 8th
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Associated Press has released its weekly high school football poll in Minnesota.
THROUGH WEEK 6 OF THE REGULAR SEASON, 10/7/2024
Includes current ranking, first-place votes (in parentheses), record and total votes.
CLASS 6A
1. Lakeville North (5) 6-0 113
2. Maple Grove (7) 6-0 112
3. Shakopee 5-1 93
4. Minnetonka 5-1 78
5. Eagan 4-2 68
6. Edina 4-2 58
7. Anoka 4-2 43
8. Eden Prairie 3-3 39
9. Buffalo 5-1 19
10. Blaine 4-2 18.
Also receiving votes: Mounds View 10, Forest Lake 3, St. Micheal-Albertville 3, Lakville South 2, Stillwater 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (9) 6-0 117
2. Moorhead (2) 6-0 107
3. Owatonna (1) 6-0 95
4. Andover 5-1 76
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0 74
6. Elk River 5-1 64
7. Mankato East 5-1 51
8. Two Rivers 6-0 3-1
9. Mankato West 3-3 9
10. (tie) Bemidji 4-2 8
10. Robbinsdale Cooper 5-1 8
Also receiving votes: St. Thomas Academy 6, Rochester John Marshall 5, Chanhassen
5, Monticello 2, Waconia 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (11) 6-0 118
2. Totino-Grace (1) 6-0 106
3. Orono 6-0 100
4. Princeton 6-0 82
5. Byron 5-1 66
6. Providence Academy 4-2 49
7. Marshall 5-1 45
8. Rocori 4-2 30
9. Hill-Murray 5-1 24
10. Hermantown 5-1 14
Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 6, North Branch 6, Holy Angels 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Minneapolis Camden 4, Hutchinson 1
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (11) 6-0 119
2. Dassel-Cokato 6-0 104
3. Pequot Lakes (1) 6-0 93
4. Albany 6-0 86
5, Waseca 5-1 62
6. Fergus Falls 6-0 54
7. Fairmont 5-1 42
8. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6-0 41
9. Pine Island 5-1 23
10. Annandale 5-1 14
Also receiving votes: Luverne 13, Pierz 6, Holy Family 2, Zimmerman 1
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (8) 6-0 113
2. Chatfield (3) 6-0 100
3. Eden Valley-Watkins (1) 6-0 98
4. Jackson County Central 6-0 81
5. Caledonia 5-1 64
6. Norwood Young Amercia 6-0 6-0
7. Barnum 6-0 46
8. Cannon Falls 5-1 29
9. Kimball Area 6-0 25
10. Holdingford 5-1 10
Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, Staples-Motley 7, Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Pipestone 1, St. Agnes 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (12) 6-0 120
2. Springfield 6-0 104
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 6-0 94
4, Goodhue 6-0 89
5. Upsala/Swanville 6-0 67
6. BOLD 5-1 63
7. (tie) Ada-Borup/West 5-1 33
7. (tie) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5-1 33
9. Blooming Prairie 5-1 23
10. Fillmore Central 5-1 19
Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Lester Prairie 4, Red Lake County 4, West Central Area 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1, Parkers Prairie 1.
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (8) 6-0 116
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) 6-0 105
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 6-0 85
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 79
5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli 6-0 64
6. Cherry 6-0 62
7. Spring Grove 6-0 54
8. Fosston 6-0 38
9. Hancock 6-0 28
10. Stephen-Argyle 6-0 12
Also receiving votes: Kingsland 4, Goodridge/Grygla 3,