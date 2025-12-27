Prep Sports Scores – Friday, December 26th
It was a light day on Friday in the area High School sports with the long holiday weekend and schools on break. There was some basketball action on both the boys' and girls' sides.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Sartell 71, St. Cloud Apollo 59
Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Hibbing 59
Minneapolis South 82, Becker 80
Holdingford 91, Spectrum 60
Albany 59, Hillcrest Lutheran 31
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Bloomington Kennedy 53, St. Cloud Crush 40
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Albany 59, St. Croix Prep 46
Foley 67, Holy Family 44
(Katie Mazacek had 18 points to pace Foley, with Lydia Anderson right behind her with 16 points, and Addison Beier had 14. Grace Anseth led Holy Family with 17 points, Kallin McColm had 12 points, and Peyton Storm had 7 points).
Goodhue 63, Royalton 55
New London-Spicer 76, Hutchinson 41
Byron 70, Becker 48
