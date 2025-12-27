Prep Sports Scores – Friday, December 26th

It was a light day on Friday in the area High School sports with the long holiday weekend and schools on break. There was some basketball action on both the boys' and girls' sides.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Sartell 71, St. Cloud Apollo 59

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Hibbing 59

Minneapolis South 82, Becker 80

Holdingford 91, Spectrum 60

Albany 59, Hillcrest Lutheran 31

Get our free mobile app

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Bloomington Kennedy 53, St. Cloud Crush 40

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Albany 59, St. Croix Prep 46

Foley 67, Holy Family 44

(Katie Mazacek had 18 points to pace Foley, with Lydia Anderson right behind her with 16 points, and Addison Beier had 14. Grace Anseth led Holy Family with 17 points, Kallin McColm had 12 points, and Peyton Storm had 7 points).

Goodhue 63, Royalton 55

New London-Spicer 76, Hutchinson 41

Byron 70, Becker 48

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Players Who Played For Vikings And Bears The Bears and Vikings met for the 129th time in 2025. Here is a brief summary of the rivalry. Gallery Credit: Dave Overlund

Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings. Gallery Credit: Getty Images