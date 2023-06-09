High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 9th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION 8AAAA (CHAMPIONSHIP)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 ROGERS ROYALS 3

(Thursday June 8th)

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Royals, backed by nine hits, including a home run. The Sabres starting pitcher was junior righty Wes Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win and to punch the Sabres Ticket to the State Tournament. Wes gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Wes Johnson, he went 2-for-3 for three huge RBIs. Gavan Schultz went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen was hit by a pitch. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Drew Geiger was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Dylan Simones went 1-for-2.

The Royals starting pitcher was Noah Gordan, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joey Koch threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Jaxon Miller threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Royals offense was led by Joey Koch went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Caden Olson went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs. Max Robinson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Geerdes went 1-for-3 with a double, Noah Gordan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, with a stolen base and Nathan Grading was hit by a pitch.

SECTION 6AA

FOLEY FALCONS 6 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4

(Thursday June 8th)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Eagles, backed by seven hits to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Patrick Brambink had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Jayden Enerson went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored two runs Aiden Micholski went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Alex Jennissen had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Sam Nislter, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Nistler earned two walks, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Coltant Harff went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Davin Dockendorf went 1-for-4 with a double and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Parker Schultz had a stolen base and Max Geislinger scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 6 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3

(Thursday June 8th)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Eagles, backed by five timely hits, including a big triple. The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brett Leabch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw one inning of relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by their catcher Josiah Peterson, he went 3-for-3 with triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Aiden Micholski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jayden Enerson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nolan Geislinger, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Coltant Harff threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ty Stanwick went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Xander Willner was credited for two RBIs, Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Caden Neiman earned a walk and Parker Schultz scored a run.