High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 7th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION 8AAA

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 11 ROGERS ROYALS 7

(Tuesday June 6th)

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Royals, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher Tyler Phelps Hemmesch threw five innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Wes Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Dylan Simones, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Lewis went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Brayden Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4. Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Geiger went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Gavan Schultz scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Nathan Garding, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Gordan threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Joseph Koch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by A. Herman went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden Olson earned a walk, he had a pair of sacrifice bunts for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Garding had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and and Max Robinson went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs. Riane Ritter earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Geerdes went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joseph Koch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Gordon earned a walk.

SECTION 6AA

FOLEY FALCONS 5 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3

(Tuesday June 6th)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Crusaders, backed by seven timely hits, some solid defensive play and a pair of innings they put up two runs in both the 5th and the 6th innings. Righty Josiah Peterson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Aidan Micholski, he went 1-off-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a stolen base. Patrick Brambrink went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Jennissen was hit by a pitch. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Derek Dahman went 1-for-4 with a double and Brett Leabch earned two walks, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was righty John Brew, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trevor Fleege threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Cooper Kosiba, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit twice by a pitch. Cade Simones was credited for a RBI, Tommy Gohman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Staller earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 11 ALBANY HUSKIES 6

(Tuesday June 6th)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Huskies, backed by eleven hits and a few defensive gems of players. The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Trey Emmerich, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Gapinski threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Evan Miller closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 1-off-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Patrick Brambrick went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Aiden Micholski earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Alex Jennissen went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and No. 21 went 1-for-1. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jaden Enerson was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Zeke Austin, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Gunderman threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Devin Hansen threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Devin Hansen went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Carter Voss was credited for two RBIs. Ethan Borgerding went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Zeke Austin was credited for a RBI. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Elliot Burnett earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Carlson went 1-for-3 and Izaac Hutchinson had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch.

SECTION 6A

BBE JAGUARS 4 PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 2

(Tuesday June 6th)

The Jaguars defeated their section foe the Panthers to earn the section championship. They punched their ticket to the state tournament, backed by eight hits and they played very good defense. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Talen Kampsen, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tate Dekok threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Illies threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Jaguar offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Jensen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-2 and he scored a run, Luke Illies went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3.

The Panthers starting pitcher was Holden Truax, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Panthers offense was led by David Revering, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI an Mason Boesl went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Dylan Debilzen went 2-for-4 with a double and Shane Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run. Cohen Noska went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Joe Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run and Holton Truax earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 5 NEW YORK MILLS EAGLES 4

(Monday June 4th

The Jaguars from the Central Mn. Conference defeated Eagles from the Park Region Conference in Section 6A, backed by five hits, including one huge double and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Tanner Shelton, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, four runs, one walk and recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Hayden Sobiech, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two huge RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a great game at his catcher position. Casey Lenarz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann was hit twice by a pitch and he earned a walk, Tanner Shelton and Ethan Mueller both earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Brayden Ehnert threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Walton Fudge, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jonah Ruther went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Teagan Lausten went 1-for-3 and Will Okes was credited for a RBI. Bode Robert and Dashawn Robinson both were credited for a RBI and both scored a run and Monte Briard earned a walk and he scored a run.

SECTION 3AA

FAIRMONT CARDINALS 6 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3

(Tuesday June 6th)

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The Cardinals put up five runs in the fifth to come from behind. Brendan Schmitke started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lincoln Becker threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he issued one walk.

The Cardinals offense was led Brendan Schmidtke, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Cooper Steuber went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Soelter went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Levi Pooley went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nate Goelter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Landen Meyerdirk went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Jack Kosbab earned a walk and he scored a run. Lincoln Becker went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Grayson Fuchs, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaac Lieser threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden VanderBeek, he went 2-for-3 with one doubles for two RBIs and Bryce VanderBeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Pauls went 1-for-4. Esau Nelson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3.

SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY:

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS vs. ROCORI SPARTANS (4:30 @ PUTZ)